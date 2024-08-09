Multibagger stock Starlineps Enterprises declares 1:5 stock split, 1:5 bonus shares. Details here

Stock market news: Starlineps Enterprises shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The small-cap stock has surged from around ₹26.80 to ₹165 apiece in the last five years, recording nearly 500 per cent appreciation. This small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹700 crore is in the news today as the company board has declared a stock split and bonus shares in its meeting held on Thursday. The company board has approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:5 ratio and stock split in a 1:5 ratio. The record date for the stock split and bonus shares will be declared later.

Starlineps Enterprises stock split 2024 The small-cap Company informed about the stock split move saying, "We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 2/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 8th August, 2024, in which, inter alia approved sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five) each to Re. 1 (Rupee One) each, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained through Postal Ballot and such other approvals as may be required. In this regard, the record date for such division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchange in due course."

Starlineps Enterprises bonus shares 2024 Starlineps Enterprises informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus shares move, saying, “We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 2/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 8th August, 2024, in which, inter alia approved the proposal of issuance of Bonus equity shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. 1 (One) Equity Share for every 5 (Five) Equity Shares having a face value of Re. 1/- (considering the post sub-division/split of face value of equity shares) held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained through Postal Ballot and such other approvals as may be required.”

"In this regard, the record date for such bonus issue shall be intimated to the stock exchange in due course," Starlineps Enterprises added.

The multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its current trade volume on the BSE is around 2.03 lakh, and nearly three and half hours of trade are still left on Friday. The 52-week high of this small-cap stock is ₹182, and its 52-week low is ₹83.30 per share.