Multibagger stock Starlineps Enterprises declares 1:5 stock split, 1:5 bonus shares. Details here

  • Multibagger stock: Starlineps Enterprises share price has risen over 500% in the last five years

Asit Manohar
Published9 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Trade Now
The small-cap stock has said the record date for bonus shares and stock split will be intimated later.
The small-cap stock has said the record date for bonus shares and stock split will be intimated later. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Stock market news: Starlineps Enterprises shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The small-cap stock has surged from around 26.80 to 165 apiece in the last five years, recording nearly 500 per cent appreciation. This small-cap stock with a market cap of around 700 crore is in the news today as the company board has declared a stock split and bonus shares in its meeting held on Thursday. The company board has approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:5 ratio and stock split in a 1:5 ratio. The record date for the stock split and bonus shares will be declared later.

Starlineps Enterprises stock split 2024

The small-cap Company informed about the stock split move saying, "We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 2/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 8th August, 2024, in which, inter alia approved sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five) each to Re. 1 (Rupee One) each, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained through Postal Ballot and such other approvals as may be required. In this regard, the record date for such division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchange in due course."

Starlineps Enterprises bonus shares 2024

Starlineps Enterprises informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus shares move, saying, “We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 2/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 8th August, 2024, in which, inter alia approved the proposal of issuance of Bonus equity shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. 1 (One) Equity Share for every 5 (Five) Equity Shares having a face value of Re. 1/- (considering the post sub-division/split of face value of equity shares) held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained through Postal Ballot and such other approvals as may be required.”

"In this regard, the record date for such bonus issue shall be intimated to the stock exchange in due course," Starlineps Enterprises added.

The multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its current trade volume on the BSE is around 2.03 lakh, and nearly three and half hours of trade are still left on Friday. The 52-week high of this small-cap stock is 182, and its 52-week low is 83.30 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹109 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
99,000

2 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,750 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
474

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹659.7 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
2,555

6 of 14Read Full Story
7

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.68 M

8 of 14Read Full Story
12,500

9 of 14Read Full Story
$210 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
5%

11 of 14Read Full Story
4.8%

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger stock Starlineps Enterprises declares 1:5 stock split, 1:5 bonus shares. Details here

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

330.55
12:39 PM | 9 AUG 2024
7.85 (2.43%)

Tata Steel

152.05
12:39 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.55 (1.03%)

Bharat Electronics

302.30
12:39 PM | 9 AUG 2024
4 (1.34%)

Tata Power

419.20
12:39 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.2 (0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

183.10
12:33 PM | 9 AUG 2024
14.2 (8.41%)

Affle India

1,600.25
12:33 PM | 9 AUG 2024
114 (7.67%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,401.95
12:33 PM | 9 AUG 2024
273.3 (6.62%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,376.90
12:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
142.85 (6.39%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,451.0062.00
    Chennai
    71,212.001,237.00
    Delhi
    70,312.00-628.00
    Kolkata
    70,589.00-282.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue