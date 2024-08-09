Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger stock Starlineps Enterprises declares 1:5 stock split, 1:5 bonus shares. Details here

Multibagger stock Starlineps Enterprises declares 1:5 stock split, 1:5 bonus shares. Details here

Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: Starlineps Enterprises share price has risen over 500% in the last five years

The small-cap stock has said the record date for bonus shares and stock split will be intimated later.

Stock market news: Starlineps Enterprises shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The small-cap stock has surged from around 26.80 to 165 apiece in the last five years, recording nearly 500 per cent appreciation. This small-cap stock with a market cap of around 700 crore is in the news today as the company board has declared a stock split and bonus shares in its meeting held on Thursday. The company board has approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:5 ratio and stock split in a 1:5 ratio. The record date for the stock split and bonus shares will be declared later.

Starlineps Enterprises stock split 2024

The small-cap Company informed about the stock split move saying, "We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 2/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 8th August, 2024, in which, inter alia approved sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five) each to Re. 1 (Rupee One) each, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained through Postal Ballot and such other approvals as may be required. In this regard, the record date for such division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchange in due course."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Starlineps Enterprises bonus shares 2024

Starlineps Enterprises informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus shares move, saying, “We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 2/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 8th August, 2024, in which, inter alia approved the proposal of issuance of Bonus equity shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. 1 (One) Equity Share for every 5 (Five) Equity Shares having a face value of Re. 1/- (considering the post sub-division/split of face value of equity shares) held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained through Postal Ballot and such other approvals as may be required."

"In this regard, the record date for such bonus issue shall be intimated to the stock exchange in due course," Starlineps Enterprises added.

The multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its current trade volume on the BSE is around 2.03 lakh, and nearly three and half hours of trade are still left on Friday. The 52-week high of this small-cap stock is 182, and its 52-week low is 83.30 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.