Multibagger stock Starlineps Enterprises to consider stock split, bonus shares. Shares hit 20% upper circuit

  • Multibagger stock: Starlineps Enterprises Ltd share price has ascended over 450% in the last five years

Asit Manohar
Published1 Aug 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger small-cap stock has fixed board meeting date of 8 August 2024 to consider and approve the stock split and the issuance of a bonus share proposal.
Multibagger small-cap stock has fixed board meeting date of 8 August 2024 to consider and approve the stock split and the issuance of a bonus share proposal.(Photo: Pixabay)

Multibagger stock: Starlineps Enterprises Ltd witnessed strong buying in early morning deals today as the small-cap stock has declared a board meeting date to consider a stock split and issuance of bonus shares. Starlineps Enterprises Ltd's share price today opened with an upside gap at 151.20 apiece on the BSE and touched an intraday high of 162.05 apiece within a few minutes of the stock market opening bell on Thursday. While touching the intraday high, the multibagger stock touched 20 percent upper circuit and climbed to its new lifetime high. The multibagger stock that has delivered over 450 percent returns to its shareholders in the last five years has scheduled a board meeting date on 8th August 2024 to consider and approve the stock split and bonus share proposal.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd news

The small-cap stock informed the Indian stock market exchange about the Proposal, saying, “We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 08th August 2024 at 03.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop – F/1, 1st floor, Athwa Ark Shopping Centre, Opp. Yatim Khana, Athwa Gate, Surat395001, Gujarat, inter alia, to consider the following business: 1] Proposal for sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 5/- each in such manner as the Board may determine. This is expected to increase the liquidity of the shares and make them more affordable for small investors. 2] Proposal for issuance of Bonus shares to the Equity shareholders of the Company. Issuing bonus shares will reward existing shareholders, increase the share capital base, and enhance the stock's liquidity.”

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd stock split history

If approved, this would be the second occasion for the small-cap multibagger stock to trade ex-split. The multibagger stock traded ex-split on 22nd December 2020 for stock subdivision in a 1:2 ratio.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd bonus share history

If the bonus share proposal is approved at the 8th August 2024 meeting, this would be the first time the company will reward its shareholders with free bonus shares.

The small-cap stock has a market cap of 700 crore and is available for trade on BSE only. Its current trade volume is 3.69 lakh, and around three and a half hours of trade are still left on Thursday. Its 52-week high is 162.05 apiece, which it made today, while its 52-week low is 83.30 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
70%

1 of 7Read Full Story
11,250

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,637 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹50 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
27%

5 of 7Read Full Story
521,868

6 of 7Read Full Story
6%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 12:17 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger stock Starlineps Enterprises to consider stock split, bonus shares. Shares hit 20% upper circuit

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

162.05
12:19 PM | 1 AUG 2024
-3.3 (-2%)

Tata Power

460.00
12:19 PM | 1 AUG 2024
6.35 (1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

339.45
12:19 PM | 1 AUG 2024
5.15 (1.54%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

144.05
12:19 PM | 1 AUG 2024
-4.8 (-3.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions

299.20
12:09 PM | 1 AUG 2024
25.9 (9.48%)

Adani Energy Solutions

1,227.85
12:09 PM | 1 AUG 2024
90.25 (7.93%)

Aster DM Healthcare

370.90
12:09 PM | 1 AUG 2024
23.95 (6.9%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy

782.50
12:09 PM | 1 AUG 2024
50.2 (6.86%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,180.00440.00
    Chennai
    70,418.00227.00
    Delhi
    71,111.00851.00
    Kolkata
    71,250.00441.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue