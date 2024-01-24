Multibagger stock: Steel Strips Wheels shares record over 440% growth in 3 years; is there more upside left?
Steel Strips Wheels shares have strengthened 442% in the past three years, currently trading at ₹274.30 apiece, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 116% in the same period.
From a trading price of ₹50.60 apiece three years ago, shares of Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL), a prominent player in the automotive wheel manufacturing sector, have strengthened 442% to trade at the current price of ₹274.30 apiece. In the same period, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 116%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started