Multibagger Stock: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy gained over 110% in less than 6 months; zoomed 705% in 4 years
Within a span of less than six months, shares of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy have surged by 114%, rising from ₹263.85 per share to the current value of ₹566. This notable increase in the stock's value can be attributed to a robust improvement in its financial performance and successful order acquisitions.
