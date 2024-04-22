Shares of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy have surged 114% in less than six months, attributed to improved financial performance and successful order acquisitions. The company reported a net profit of ₹ 1.40 crore in the March quarter, a significant improvement from the previous year's losses.

Within a span of less than six months, shares of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy have surged by 114%, rising from ₹263.85 per share to the current value of ₹566. This notable increase in the stock's value can be attributed to a robust improvement in its financial performance and successful order acquisitions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From its April 2020 low of ₹69.75 apiece, the stock is currently trading 705% higher than that level.

The company released its financial performance for the March-ending quarter and the full fiscal year of FY24 on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company witnessed a strong recovery in financial performance in the March quarter (Q4FY24) with a net profit of ₹1.40 crore on account of increased income.

This contrasts with a net loss of ₹421.11 crore reported in the January-March period of the preceding financial year 2022–23, according to the company's exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter of FY24, the company's total income surged to ₹1,211.40 crore from ₹86.36 crore in the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a narrowing of its net loss for the entire FY24 to ₹210.79 crore from ₹1,174.96 crore in FY23. On the EBITDA front, it turned positive at ₹54 crore in FY24, driven by robust growth in the domestic EPC business.

The income rose to ₹3,120.79 crore in FY24 from ₹2,125.87 crore in the preceding fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In FY24, the company made significant strides in deleveraging its balance sheet, with total net debt reduced to ₹116 crore from ₹1,966 crore in FY23. Moreover, there are no upcoming debt repayments until the third quarter of FY25, as per the company.

"There was a strong rebound in financials both sequentially and YoY, with the significant strengthening of the FY24 balance sheet and a net debt reduction of over 90% that well positions the company to secure a larger portion of industry growth. The company attained substantial growth of 64% in its unexecuted order value in FY24, reiterating trust from its clients and the market," the company said.

Also Read: New RE park scheme may provide subsidies for floating solar projects {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the company's investor presentation, the unexecuted order value stood at ₹8,084 crore as of March 2024, compared to ₹4,913 crore in March 2023. In FY24, the company received total orders/LOIs for 13 projects worth ₹6,023 crore, marking an increase from the new order inflow of ₹4,387 crore in FY23.

Strong parentage Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is a leading global provider of end-to-end solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions, specialising in utility-scale solar power projects. The company manages all phases of project execution, from design and engineering to commissioning.

Additionally, it offers operations and maintenance (O&M) services, extending its expertise to projects constructed by third parties. Notably, its strategic partnership with Reliance Industries, which acquired a 40% stake during FY 2021–22, positions it well to advance Reliance's renewable energy vision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leveraging its engineering prowess, extensive domain knowledge, global footprint, and track record of executing complex projects worldwide, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy plays a pivotal role in Reliance's solar value chain.

As the global solar installed capacity is projected to reach 2.2 terawatts by 2030, the solar O&M sector anticipates rapid growth, with Wood Mackenzie estimating a market opportunity of US$15 billion by 2030, nearly quadrupling 2020 figures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's solar energy landscape has also experienced significant growth, expanding from 3.7 GW in 2015 to approximately 81 GW in FY2024. This surge has led to the emergence of a distinct domestic solar O&M market, presenting lucrative opportunities as more solar plants stabilise and require ongoing maintenance.

As the industry witnesses an uptick in re-tendering of O&M contracts, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is poised to capitalise on this growing market, supported by its global presence, strong customer and lender relationships, and established track record in project execution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!