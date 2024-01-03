Multibagger stock: Up over 2100%, Subros shares turned ₹1 lakh into ₹23 lakh in 10 years
Subros, a leading automotive air-conditioning solution provider, has emerged as a major wealth creator, with its stock price rising 2173% over a decade. The company holds a dominant position in the automotive air-conditioning segment and serves both auto and non-auto sectors.
In the world of investments, small-cap stocks often stand as both a symbol of volatility and a beacon of opportunity. These companies, with a smaller market capitalisation compared to their larger counterparts, can deliver surprises to investors who are willing to navigate the unpredictable terrain of the stock market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started