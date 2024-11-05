Multibagger stock, Sudarshan Pharma declares 1:10 stock split after 400% rally YTD

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock, Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd has declares 1:10 stock split after 400% rally YTD

Ujjval Jauhari
Published5 Nov 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Stock Market Today - Multibagger pharma stock declares stock Split
Stock Market Today - Multibagger pharma stock declares stock Split

Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock, Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd has declares 1:10 stock split after 400% rally YTD

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Share price has gained 412% year to date giving Multibagger returns to the investors. The Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price opened at 427.45 on the BSE on Tuesday , slightly higher than previous close of 415. The Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price thereafter scaled intraday low of 405 too though 427.45 remained its intraday high.

Also Read | Small-cap stock below ₹10: SBICAP raises stake in Vishal Fabrics

Sudarshan Pharma Industries through its release on the exchanges on Tuesday 5 November 2024, announced that post receiving approval from shareholders , the company has submitted consolidated report on the result of remote e-voting done for the Postal Ballot in respect of the proposed resolution. the same is for the Sub-division of the equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs.10/- each to face value of Rupee 1/- per share.

Also Read | Multibagger defence stocks tank up to 40% from highs. Should you buy?

Sudarshan Pharma Industries now has submitted Scrutinizer’s Report on voting done through remote e-voting for the Postal Ballot concluded on Monday, November 03, 2024 at 5:00 P.M.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries also said that Alteration of capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company also has been approved.

The remote e-voting period that commenced on Saturday, 5" October, 2024, at 9:00 hours IST , concluded on Sunday, 3" November, 2024 at 17:00 hours IST and the NSDL remote e-voting platform was disabled thereafter.

 

Also Read | Rupee hits all-time low; check out four key factors leading to INR depreciation
Also Read | Multibagger Kalpataru Projects jumps nearly 100% in 1 yr. Is there more upside?

In August, the company established a subsidiary, Sudarshan Maven Pharma, focusing on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company also acquired a 100% stake in Ratna Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, which will facilitate Sudarshan Pharma’s entry into the oncology business.

Additionally, the company is in the process of acquiring adjacent land in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area to expand its overall plant capacity. This land acquisition is expected to significantly boost Ratna Lifesciences' annual turnover, increasing it by approximately ten times from its current capacity.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger stock, Sudarshan Pharma declares 1:10 stock split after 400% rally YTD

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

152.20
03:05 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.25 (3.57%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.60
03:05 PM | 5 NOV 2024
2.55 (0.9%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

257.80
03:05 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.05 (2%)

State Bank Of India share price

848.05
03:05 PM | 5 NOV 2024
18.2 (2.19%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,319.40
02:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
42.7 (3.34%)

National Aluminium Company share price

235.10
02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
4.3 (1.86%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,334.80
02:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
15.15 (1.15%)
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,552.40
02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-78.3 (-4.8%)

Torrent Power share price

1,711.60
02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-85.15 (-4.74%)

PB Fintech share price

1,634.45
02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-78.3 (-4.57%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,176.05
02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-184.05 (-4.22%)
More from Top Losers

HFCL share price

126.50
02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
7.15 (5.99%)

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

587.10
02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
26.8 (4.78%)

Oil India share price

495.00
02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
22.55 (4.77%)

JSW Steel share price

1,000.00
02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
45.15 (4.73%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.