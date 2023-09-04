Multibagger stock Sunrise Efficient Marketing declares bonus shares in 1:1 ratio: Details here1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Bonus shares 2023: Multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 170% in near one year
Bonus shares 2023: Sunrise Efficient Marketing shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. This stock has risen from around ₹88 (19th August 2022) to ₹326 apiece levels during Monday deals, logging around 170 per cent rise in this near one year. However, for a long term investor, this is not the end of good news.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started