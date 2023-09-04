Bonus shares 2023: Sunrise Efficient Marketing shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. This stock has risen from around ₹88 (19th August 2022) to ₹326 apiece levels during Monday deals, logging around 170 per cent rise in this near one year. However, for a long term investor, this is not the end of good news.

The small-cap multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses about the development citing, "The consent of the members of the Company be and are hereby accorded to capitalize a sum of Rs. 5 crore only (Rupee Five Crore Only) out of free reserve and surplus, for the purpose of issuance of bonus shares of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, credited as fully paid-up equity shares to the holders of existing equity share(s) of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members maintained by the Company and the List of Beneficial Owners as received from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) on the Record Date as fixed by the Board for the purpose, in the proportion of 1 (one) Bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every (1) one existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the Members/Beneficial Owners and that the Bonus Shares so distributed shall, for all purposes, rank pari passu with the existing equity shares and shall be treated as increase in the paid up share capital of the Company."