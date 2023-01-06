Multibagger stock surged over 190% in 3 years, Board declares 1:2 stock split

The shares of KP ENERGY Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹388.70 apiece level, up by 0.84% from the previous close of ₹385.45. The stock recorded a total volume of 35,871 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 112.58% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 199% during the past three years. The stock has appreciated 38.60% over the past year, and it has climbed 85.18% during the past six months. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹488.55 on (09/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹140.70 on (17/05/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 20.43% below the 1 year high and 176.26% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 44.80% and a public stake of 55.20%.