Multibagger stock surges 148% in 6 months, Board approves 5:1 bonus shares

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Punit Commercials Limited (Company) held on Tuesday, October 04, 2022 at 3.00 p.m., considered and approved the following: 1) Increase in the Authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 25,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Lakhs Only) to Rs. 2,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Crores Only) divided into 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakh) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and consequential amendment in the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to necessary approvals. 2) Issue of fully paid up Bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 5:1 (i.e., five bonus equity shares for every one equity share held) subject to the consent of the members of the Company and the Managing Director of the Company is authorized to fix the Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. 3) Change of name of the Company from “Punit Commercials Limited" to “EYANTRA VENTURES LIMITED" subject to necessary approvals."