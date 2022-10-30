Multibagger stock surges 151% in 5 years, Board to give 125% dividend soon2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 05:10 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹9,980.78 crore, VIP Industries Ltd. is a mid-cap company that engages in the plastics industry. As the second-largest luggage manufacturer in the world, VIP has revolutionised the travel and baggage industries for more than 50 years. Carlton, Skybags, Aristocrat, Alfa, and Caprese are just a few of the prestigious brands in the company's business portfolio. VIP's production facilities, 2 in India and 6 in Bangladesh, have state-of-the-art equipment. The Board of Directors of the firm has announced a record date for the purpose of the 125% interim dividend that has been declared by the company.