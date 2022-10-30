Multibagger stock surges 151% in 5 years, Board to give 125% dividend soon

The company reported a 126.31 per cent YoY rise in net profit at ₹43 crore in the September quarter from ₹19 Cr reported in the year-ago quarter. The company reported revenue from operations of ₹515 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹330 Cr in Q2FY22 representing a YoY growth of 56.06%. The company reported a total revenue of ₹520 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹337 Cr in Q2FY22 representing a YoY growth of 54.30%. The company reported an EBIDTA of ₹77 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹49 Cr in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 57.14% and EBIDTA margin climbed from 14.4% in Q1FY22 to 14.8% in Q2FY23. VIP Industries had a Profit before Tax (PBT) of ₹52 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹25 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 108% YoY.

