Multibagger stock surges 195% YTD, fixes record date for 2:3 bonus shares

Today's closing price for U. H. Zaveri Ltd shares was ₹36.95 a piece, up 0.14% from the previous close of ₹36.90. The stock has appreciated 55.25% during the past five years, and over the past three years, it has delivered a multibagger return of 253%. The stock price has gone up from ₹12.50 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 195.60%. The stock has soared from ₹16.10 on April 8, 2022, to the present market price during the past six months, resulting in a multibagger return of 129.50%.

