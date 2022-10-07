Multibagger stock surges 195% YTD, fixes record date for 2:3 bonus shares

Multibagger stock surges 195% YTD, fixes record date for 2:3 bonus shares2 min read . 08:45 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹22.60 Cr, U. H. Zaveri Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
With a market valuation of ₹22.60 Cr, U. H. Zaveri Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. Since its founding in 1999, U.H.Zaveri Limited has earned a reputation as a leading jewellery store in Ahmedabad. The business activities of the company include both retail and wholesale jewellery trading. Jewelry made of both gold and silver is included in the company's product line. The Board of Directors of the corporation has made the record date public in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the 2:3 bonus shares.
The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the company has fixed Wednesday, October 19, 2022 as the “Record Date" for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of Bonus Issue of the equity shares of the company for face value of Rs.10 /- each subject to In Principal approval letter of BSE Limited."
Today's closing price for U. H. Zaveri Ltd shares was ₹36.95 a piece, up 0.14% from the previous close of ₹36.90. The stock has appreciated 55.25% during the past five years, and over the past three years, it has delivered a multibagger return of 253%. The stock price has gone up from ₹12.50 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 195.60%. The stock has soared from ₹16.10 on April 8, 2022, to the present market price during the past six months, resulting in a multibagger return of 129.50%.
The stock has climbed by 53.32% during the past month and by 6.33% over the past five trading sessions. The stock reached a new high today of ₹36.95 thanks to a volume of 3,000 shares, whereas it had previously reached a 52-week low of ₹12.50 on (03/01/2022). This means that after reaching a new high today, the stock was last seen trading 195.60% above the low. The corporation recorded a promoter stake of 63.76% for the quarter that ended in March 2022 and a public shareholding of 36.24%.
