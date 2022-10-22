Multibagger stock surges 196% in 1 year, Board sets record date for stock split

The stock has dropped 35.44% over the past five years, but it has generated a multibagger return of 196.18% during the past year. In the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 286.92% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 73.93% so far in 2022. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 74.11%, Government holding of 0.04% and public shareholding of 25.85%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹314.00 on (13/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹62.55 on 29/11/2021), indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 28.40% below the high and 259.39% above the low.