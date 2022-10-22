Multibagger stock surges 196% in 1 year, Board sets record date for stock split

Multibagger stock surges 196% in 1 year, Board sets record date for stock split2 min read . 05:47 PM IST
With a market capitalization of Rs. 357.26 crore, Arfin India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the metals and mining industry. Aluminum Deox, Aluminum Alloys Ingots, Aluminum Drawn Wire, Aluminum Wire Rods, Aluminum Automobile Components, Cored Wire Mill, Conductor, and Cables are among the products that the firm manufactures. In their meeting held today October 22, 2022, the company's Board of Directors has fixed record date for stock split which existing shareholders and potential buyers should be aware of.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In terms of Regulation 42(2) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Monday, November 14, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of every one fully paid-up equity share having face value ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each in the share capital of the Company, into ten (10) fully paid-up equity shares having face value ₹1/- (Rupee One only) each, as approved by the shareholders through postal ballot by way of electronic means on October 21, 2022."
Arfin India Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at ₹224.80 a piece, down 0.38 per cent from the previous close of ₹225.65. The stock had a total volume of 2,872 shares traded on Friday, which was lower than the 20-Day Average Volume of 8,849 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹7.29 on May 29, 2015, to the market price today, representing an all-time high of 2,983.68% over the previous seven years.
The stock has dropped 35.44% over the past five years, but it has generated a multibagger return of 196.18% during the past year. In the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 286.92% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 73.93% so far in 2022. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 74.11%, Government holding of 0.04% and public shareholding of 25.85%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹314.00 on (13/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹62.55 on 29/11/2021), indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 28.40% below the high and 259.39% above the low.
