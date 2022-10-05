Multibagger stock surges 3,938% in 5 years, Board approves stock split2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 05:18 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 834.12 crore, Sanmit Infra Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry. Since 1965, the company has been involved in the disposal of biohazardous waste, selling petroleum products, and developing real estate projects. The record date for the stock split has been disclosed by the Board of Directors of Sanmit Infra Ltd, and current shareholders and potential buyers should be informed of this information.