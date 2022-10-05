With a market valuation of Rs. 834.12 crore, Sanmit Infra Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry. Since 1965, the company has been involved in the disposal of biohazardous waste, selling petroleum products, and developing real estate projects. The record date for the stock split has been disclosed by the Board of Directors of Sanmit Infra Ltd, and current shareholders and potential buyers should be informed of this information.

The company has said on Tuesday in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 42(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Tuesday, October 4 ,2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia: has Fixed Monday, i.e 31st October 2022 as the Record date, to ascertain the name of Shareholders entitled for Sub-division/split of equity shares of split/sub-division of Company's one (1) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each."

Sanmit Infra Ltd. shares ended trading on Tuesday at Rs. 529.80 a piece, up 1.18% from the previous close of ₹523.60. The stock price has risen dramatically in the last five years, rising from ₹13.12 on December 21, 2018, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 3,938.11% and an approximate CAGR of 109.85%. The stock price has soared in the past year from ₹195 on October 6, 2021, to the present price level, resulting in a multibagger return of 171.69% and an approximate CAGR of 171.28%. The stock has appreciated 77.13% YTD so far in 2022.

The stock reached a 52-week high of Rs. 529.80 on October 4, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs. 188.95 on October 13, 2021, showing that after hitting a new high on Tuesday, the stock was observed trading 180.39% above the low at Tuesday's closing price. The corporation reported a promoter shareholding of 72.33% for the quarter that ended in June 2022 and a public shareholding of 27.67%. In comparison to competitors like Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties Ltd, and Oberoi Realty, Sanmit Infra Ltd's promoter stake is significantly higher at this point.