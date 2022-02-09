Multibagger chemical stock surges 36% in 2 days as Shankar Sharma picks stake

Speaking on this new Shankar Sharma portfolio stock's outlook; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Stock is rising after Ishan Dyes And Chemicals exchange communication about the bulk deal in which ace investor Shankar Sharma bought 7 lakh shares of the company. The stock has given breakout at ₹140 yesterday and now it may go up to ₹180 to ₹200 in next 15 days to one month time-horizon." Bagadia went on to add that the multibagger chemical stock has strong support at ₹130 to ₹140 levels. Those who have this stock in their portfolio should continue to hold the stock for immediate short term target of ₹180 to ₹200 levels, he said.