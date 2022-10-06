Multibagger stock surges 472% YTD, revises record date for 1:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 09:43 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹112.14 Cr, Atam Valves Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the capital goods industry. One of the top producers of industrial and plumbing valves and fittings, the firm serves a variety of sectors including those that deal with steam, oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, marine, mining, water and wastewater, textile, sugar, and HVAC. The board of directors of the firm changed the record date from October 12, 2022 to Monday, October 24, 2022 in order to determine the shareholders' eligibility for the 1:1 bonus shares.