Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under inflation and slowdown pressure, Indian stock market has managed to produce a good number of multibagger stocks in recent years. EKI Energy shares are one of such multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. This BSE listed stock has generated alpha return by a huge margin in last 5 sessions. In this period, Sensex has surged near 1.40 per cent whereas Nifty 50 index has risen near 2.50 per cent but this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 50 per cent in this period.

EKI Energy share price history

In last 5 sessions, this multibagger stock has hit upper circuit on two sessions (4th July and 5th July). However, after ushering in the new year, 2022, EKI Energy shares have remained under the sell-off heat. In last one year, EKI Energy share price has shot up from around ₹190 apiece levels to ₹2630 per share mark, recording around 1360 per cent rise in this period. The BSE SME stock was listed on 7th April 2021 and it has delivered 6,725 per cent return to its shareholders since its listing i.e. in 15 months.

Impact on investment

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE-listed stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.50 lakh whereas in one month time, this ₹1 lakh would have become 1.55 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, and had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹14.60 lakh today.

Impact on allottees

As mentioned above, public issue of EKI Energy was launched in April 2021 at a price band of ₹100 to ₹102 per equity share. EKI Energy shares got listed on BSE SME exchange on 7th April 2021 at ₹140 per share, delivering near 40 per cent return to its allottees. However, if an allottee had remained invested in the stock till date, its return would have been 2475 per cent in these mere 15 months time.

EKI Energy is a BSE listed stock with a market cap of ₹7,093 crore. On Wednesday, it ended with a trade volume of over 2 lakh whereas its trade volume after around one and half hours of market opening is around 42,000. EKI Energy shares' 52-week high is around ₹3,150 whereas its 52-week low is around ₹189.