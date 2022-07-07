Multibagger stock surges 50% in 5 straight sessions. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹14.60 lakh today
Listen to this article
Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under inflation and slowdown pressure, Indian stock market has managed to produce a good number of multibagger stocks in recent years. EKI Energy shares are one of such multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. This BSE listed stock has generated alpha return by a huge margin in last 5 sessions. In this period, Sensex has surged near 1.40 per cent whereas Nifty 50 index has risen near 2.50 per cent but this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 50 per cent in this period.