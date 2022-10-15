Multibagger stock surges 547% in 1 year, Board approves 1:5 stock split

Multibagger stock surges 547% in 1 year, Board approves 1:5 stock split3 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 06:51 PM IST
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is a small-cap firm in the financial services industry with a market worth of Rs. 94.37 crores. Mefcom Capital currently ranks among the top financial services companies in India thanks to its trading prowess and market awareness as a broker and expertise in wealth management, commercial acumen, flair, and contacts as an investment banker. The company offers its clients investment and financial services in the areas of corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions, brokerage and trading in equities, derivatives, and commodities, as well as portfolio advisory services. The Board of Directors of the company has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5.