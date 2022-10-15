Multibagger stock surges 547% in 1 year, Board approves 1:5 stock split

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is a small-cap firm in the financial services industry with a market worth of Rs. 94.37 crores. Mefcom Capital currently ranks among the top financial services companies in India thanks to its trading prowess and market awareness as a broker and expertise in wealth management, commercial acumen, flair, and contacts as an investment banker. The company offers its clients investment and financial services in the areas of corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions, brokerage and trading in equities, derivatives, and commodities, as well as portfolio advisory services. The Board of Directors of the company has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Approved the sub-division/split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/-(Rupee Two only) fully paid-up and matters related thereto subject to the Shareholders and others approvals as may be required."

They have further added that “There will be no change in the Authorized, Paid-up and Subscribed share capital of the Company. However, 1 (One) equity share of the company having a face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each is subdivided/split into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each."

For the purpose of the stock split, the authorized share capital that has been declared by the company is ₹10,00,00,000, the paid-up share capital is ₹9,14,01,680 and subscribed share capital is ₹9,14,01,680.

Number of shares of each class Pre and post-split/sub division

Equity Share Capital Pre- Subdivision/Split (No. of Shares) Post-Subdivision/Split (No. of Shares) Authorized 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 10,00,00,000 5,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each amounting to Rs. 10,00,00,000 Paid-Up 91,40,168 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 9,14,01,680 4,57,00,840 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each amounting to Rs. 9,14,01,680 Subscribed 91,40,168 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 9,14,01,680 4,57,00,840 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each amounting to Rs. 9,14,01,680 Source: BSE

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.'s shares closed on Friday at a price of Rs. 103.25 a piece, down 1.99% from the previous close of Rs. 105.35. The stock price climbed from ₹6.78 on July 9, 2002, to the market price today, representing a multibagger return of 1,422.86% during the previous 20 years. The stock price soared from ₹19.30 on October 27, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 434.97% and an approximate CAGR of 40.22%. The stock price climbed from ₹10.05 on November 15, 2019, to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 927.36% and an approximate CAGR of 117.58%.

The stock price went up from ₹15.95 on October 18, 2021 to the current market price in the past year, representing a multibagger return of 547.34% and an approximate CAGR of 586.67%. The stock price has gone up from ₹48.30 on January 3rd to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 113.77% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock price has risen from ₹29.35 as of 18th April to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 251.79%. The stock has gained 65.46% in the past month and 11.08% in the previous five trading sessions. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 9,044 shares, the stock had a total volume of 28,261 shares on Friday.