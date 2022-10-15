Multibagger stock surges 547% in 1 year, Board approves 1:5 stock split

The stock price went up from ₹15.95 on October 18, 2021 to the current market price in the past year, representing a multibagger return of 547.34% and an approximate CAGR of 586.67%. The stock price has gone up from ₹48.30 on January 3rd to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 113.77% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock price has risen from ₹29.35 as of 18th April to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 251.79%. The stock has gained 65.46% in the past month and 11.08% in the previous five trading sessions. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 9,044 shares, the stock had a total volume of 28,261 shares on Friday.