Multibagger stock surges 606% in 5 years, fixes record date for 1:2 rights issue

Multibagger stock surges 606% in 5 years, fixes record date for 1:2 rights issue3 min read . 12 Oct 2022
- Suven Life Sciences Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹1,028.58 crore that operates in the pharmaceutical industry
Suven Life Sciences Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹1,028.58 crore that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. Suven Life Sciences offers a broad variety of Drug Discovery and Development Support Services (DDDSS) to worldwide pharma and biotech firms. The company's Board of Directors has set the record date for the 1:2 rights issue.
Suven Life Sciences Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹1,028.58 crore that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. Suven Life Sciences offers a broad variety of Drug Discovery and Development Support Services (DDDSS) to worldwide pharma and biotech firms. The company's Board of Directors has set the record date for the 1:2 rights issue.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is further to our intimation dated June 24, 2022 informing approval by the Board of Directors for issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws (“Rights Issue") and our intimation dated October 07, 2022; we wish to inform you that Members of the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. on October 12, 2022, inter-alia, considered and approved the following terms and conditions of the Rights issue:
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is further to our intimation dated June 24, 2022 informing approval by the Board of Directors for issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws (“Rights Issue") and our intimation dated October 07, 2022; we wish to inform you that Members of the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. on October 12, 2022, inter-alia, considered and approved the following terms and conditions of the Rights issue:
a) Instrument: Fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹1 each (“Equity Shares")
a) Instrument: Fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹1 each (“Equity Shares")
b) Total number of Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 7,26,91,239 fully paid-up Equity Shares each for amount aggregating to ₹399.80/- Crores (Three Hundred and Ninety Nine crore Eighty Lakh).
b) Total number of Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 7,26,91,239 fully paid-up Equity Shares each for amount aggregating to ₹399.80/- Crores (Three Hundred and Ninety Nine crore Eighty Lakh).
c) Issue Price: ₹55/- per fully paid-up Equity Share [including a premium of ₹54/- per Equity Share].
c) Issue Price: ₹55/- per fully paid-up Equity Share [including a premium of ₹54/- per Equity Share].
d) Outstanding Equity Shares: Prior to Rights Issue- 14,53,82,478 equity shares, Post Rights Issue- 21,80,73,717 equity shares
d) Outstanding Equity Shares: Prior to Rights Issue- 14,53,82,478 equity shares, Post Rights Issue- 21,80,73,717 equity shares
e) Rights entitlement ratio: 1:2 [1 (One) Rights Equity Share for every 2 (Two) fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company, as on the record date]. If the shareholding of the Eligible Equity Shareholder is 2 (Two) or more, such shareholders will be entitled to at least 1 (One) Equity Share.
e) Rights entitlement ratio: 1:2 [1 (One) Rights Equity Share for every 2 (Two) fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company, as on the record date]. If the shareholding of the Eligible Equity Shareholder is 2 (Two) or more, such shareholders will be entitled to at least 1 (One) Equity Share.
f) Record date: October 18, 2022 for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the Rights Issue (“Eligible Equity Shareholders")."
f) Record date: October 18, 2022 for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the Rights Issue (“Eligible Equity Shareholders")."
Suven Life Sciences Ltd shares closed today at ₹70.75 a piece, up 0.57% from the previous close of ₹70.35. Today's trading volume was 107,708 shares, compared to the 20-day average volume of 211,250 shares. In the last 19 years, the stock price has climbed from ₹0.91 on October 31, 2003 to the present market price, resulting in a multibagger and an all-time high of 7,674.73%.
Suven Life Sciences Ltd shares closed today at ₹70.75 a piece, up 0.57% from the previous close of ₹70.35. Today's trading volume was 107,708 shares, compared to the 20-day average volume of 211,250 shares. In the last 19 years, the stock price has climbed from ₹0.91 on October 31, 2003 to the present market price, resulting in a multibagger and an all-time high of 7,674.73%.
The stock has generated a multibagger return of 606.09% over the previous five years, but it has plummeted 72.55% during the last three years. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 40.14% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 20.51% so far in 2022. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the firm reported a 64.98% promoter shareholding, a 0.45% FII holding, a 0.39% DII holding, and a 34.18% public shareholding.
The stock has generated a multibagger return of 606.09% over the previous five years, but it has plummeted 72.55% during the last three years. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 40.14% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 20.51% so far in 2022. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the firm reported a 64.98% promoter shareholding, a 0.45% FII holding, a 0.39% DII holding, and a 34.18% public shareholding.