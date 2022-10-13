Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock surges 898% in 3 years, Board declares one-time special interim dividend of 10 per share

Multibagger stock surges 898% in 3 years, Board declares one-time special interim dividend of 10 per share

2 min read . 10:42 PM ISTVipul Das
Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd shares on the BSE closed today at Rs. 587.90 a piece, down 17.49% from the previous level of Rs. 712.55.

  • With a market valuation of 643.55 crore, Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd is a small-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

With a market valuation of 643.55 crore, Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd is a small-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. The Company's state-of-the-art production plant for X-Ray films and other products is located in Dadra (UT-Dadra and Nagra Haveli). The Board of Directors of the firm has established the record date for the 100% (Rs. 10/- per equity share) one-time special interim dividend.

With a market valuation of 643.55 crore, Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd is a small-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. The Company's state-of-the-art production plant for X-Ray films and other products is located in Dadra (UT-Dadra and Nagra Haveli). The Board of Directors of the firm has established the record date for the 100% (Rs. 10/- per equity share) one-time special interim dividend.

The company said on Wednesday in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-time Special Interim Dividend of 100% (Rs.10/-per equity share) on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further informed that the Company has fixed 25th October 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the One-time Special Interim Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or after 29th October 2022."

The company said on Wednesday in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-time Special Interim Dividend of 100% (Rs.10/-per equity share) on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further informed that the Company has fixed 25th October 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the One-time Special Interim Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or after 29th October 2022."

Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd shares on the BSE closed today at Rs. 587.90 a piece, down 17.49% from the previous level of Rs. 712.55. The stock had a total volume of 11,600 shares traded on Thursday, vs the 20-Day average volume of 2,898 shares. The stock price climbed from 62.85 on February 14, 2020 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 930.50%. The stock price soared from 57.05 to the current market price during the past three years, representing a multibagger return of 898.47%. The stock has gained 57.61% over the past year, but it has dropped 13.84% year to date. 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd shares on the BSE closed today at Rs. 587.90 a piece, down 17.49% from the previous level of Rs. 712.55. The stock had a total volume of 11,600 shares traded on Thursday, vs the 20-Day average volume of 2,898 shares. The stock price climbed from 62.85 on February 14, 2020 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 930.50%. The stock price soared from 57.05 to the current market price during the past three years, representing a multibagger return of 898.47%. The stock has gained 57.61% over the past year, but it has dropped 13.84% year to date. 

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 993.00 on (11/02/2022) and a 52-week-low of 360.00 on (27/10/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 40.79% below the high and 63.30% above the low. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.55% and a public shareholding of 25.45%. The promoter stake of the company at the current level is much higher than its peers such as Photoquip India Ltd and Choksi Imaging Ltd.

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 993.00 on (11/02/2022) and a 52-week-low of 360.00 on (27/10/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 40.79% below the high and 63.30% above the low. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.55% and a public shareholding of 25.45%. The promoter stake of the company at the current level is much higher than its peers such as Photoquip India Ltd and Choksi Imaging Ltd.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for OneIndia News portal and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP