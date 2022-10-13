With a market valuation of ₹643.55 crore, Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd is a small-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. The Company's state-of-the-art production plant for X-Ray films and other products is located in Dadra (UT-Dadra and Nagra Haveli). The Board of Directors of the firm has established the record date for the 100% (Rs. 10/- per equity share) one-time special interim dividend.
With a market valuation of ₹643.55 crore, Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd is a small-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. The Company's state-of-the-art production plant for X-Ray films and other products is located in Dadra (UT-Dadra and Nagra Haveli). The Board of Directors of the firm has established the record date for the 100% (Rs. 10/- per equity share) one-time special interim dividend.
The company said on Wednesday in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-time Special Interim Dividend of 100% (Rs.10/-per equity share) on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further informed that the Company has fixed 25th October 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the One-time Special Interim Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or after 29th October 2022."
The company said on Wednesday in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-time Special Interim Dividend of 100% (Rs.10/-per equity share) on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further informed that the Company has fixed 25th October 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the One-time Special Interim Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or after 29th October 2022."
Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd shares on the BSE closed today at Rs. 587.90 a piece, down 17.49% from the previous level of Rs. 712.55. The stock had a total volume of 11,600 shares traded on Thursday, vs the 20-Day average volume of 2,898 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹62.85 on February 14, 2020 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 930.50%. The stock price soared from ₹57.05 to the current market price during the past three years, representing a multibagger return of 898.47%. The stock has gained 57.61% over the past year, but it has dropped 13.84% year to date.
Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd shares on the BSE closed today at Rs. 587.90 a piece, down 17.49% from the previous level of Rs. 712.55. The stock had a total volume of 11,600 shares traded on Thursday, vs the 20-Day average volume of 2,898 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹62.85 on February 14, 2020 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 930.50%. The stock price soared from ₹57.05 to the current market price during the past three years, representing a multibagger return of 898.47%. The stock has gained 57.61% over the past year, but it has dropped 13.84% year to date.
The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹993.00 on (11/02/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹360.00 on (27/10/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 40.79% below the high and 63.30% above the low. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.55% and a public shareholding of 25.45%. The promoter stake of the company at the current level is much higher than its peers such as Photoquip India Ltd and Choksi Imaging Ltd.
The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹993.00 on (11/02/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹360.00 on (27/10/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 40.79% below the high and 63.30% above the low. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.55% and a public shareholding of 25.45%. The promoter stake of the company at the current level is much higher than its peers such as Photoquip India Ltd and Choksi Imaging Ltd.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.