Universus Photo Imagings Limit Ltd shares on the BSE closed today at Rs. 587.90 a piece, down 17.49% from the previous level of Rs. 712.55. The stock had a total volume of 11,600 shares traded on Thursday, vs the 20-Day average volume of 2,898 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹62.85 on February 14, 2020 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 930.50%. The stock price soared from ₹57.05 to the current market price during the past three years, representing a multibagger return of 898.47%. The stock has gained 57.61% over the past year, but it has dropped 13.84% year to date.

