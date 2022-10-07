Multibagger stock surges 916% in 3 years, shall pay 1:2 bonus share soon

The shares of Veeram Securities Ltd closed today at an upper circuit limit of ₹31.55 apiece, up by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹30.05. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 1,292,684 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 407,130 shares. The stock has climbed from ₹6.24 on November 10, 2017, to its current price level during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 405.61% and an approximate CAGR of 38.88%. The stock has appreciated in value over the past three years from ₹3.29 on November 6, 2019, to the current price level, representing a multibagger return of 916.90% and an approximate CAGR of 117.81%. The stock has appreciated 21.35% over the past year, and YTD, it has climbed 61.38% in 2022.