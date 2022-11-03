Multibagger stock surges over 1000% in 3 years, Board declares interim dividend

The shares of Share India Securities Ltd closed today at ₹1,347.00 apiece, down by 2.69% from the previous close of ₹1,384.25. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 140,949 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 60,069 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 1,186.53% and in the last 3 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 1997.52%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 50.18% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 26.69% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 53.01%, FIIs holding of 0.66%, DIIs holding of 0.06% and public stake of 46.27%.