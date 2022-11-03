Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Multibagger stock surges over 1000% in 3 years, Board declares interim dividend

2 min read . 07:13 PM ISTVipul Das
The financial services industry is the focus of Share India Securities Ltd, a small-cap business with a market valuation of 4,316.64 Crore. The company is a pioneer in offering trading solutions to worldwide clients. A network of 729 locations run by Share India Securities, a company with more than 28 years of expertise, offers trading technology services in 16 states. In addition to its Q2 financial results, the company has also released a second interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022–2023.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has declared “2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the financial year 2022-2023; Payment towards afore-mentioned 2nd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 / dispatch of dividend warrants will be done on or before Friday, December 02, 2022."

On a standalone basis, the company declared net sales of 174.02 crore in Q2FY23 up 7.13% from Rs. 162.44 crores recorded in Q2FY22. In September 2022, the firm recorded a net profit of Rs. 44.92 crore, a 17.88% growth from Rs. 38.11 crore in September 2021. Share India Securities' earnings per share (EPS) rose from Rs. 11.94 in September 2021 to Rs. 14.08 in September 2022. On a consolidated basis, the firm reported net sales of Rs. 239.87 crore for Q2FY23, a growth of 12.63% from Rs. 212.97 crore in Q2FY22. From Rs. 42.80 crore in September 2021 to Rs. 71.56 crore in September 2022, the net profit grew by 67.20%. On a consolidated basis, EPS climbed to Rs. 22.43 in Q2FY23 from Rs. 13.42 in Q2FY22.

The shares of Share India Securities Ltd closed today at 1,347.00 apiece, down by 2.69% from the previous close of 1,384.25. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 140,949 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 60,069 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 1,186.53% and in the last 3 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 1997.52%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 50.18% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 26.69% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 53.01%, FIIs holding of 0.66%, DIIs holding of 0.06% and public stake of 46.27%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
