Multibagger stock surges over 350% in 1 year recommends 400% dividend, Q4 net profit quadruples

Commenting on the results as well as the outlook of the business Mr. Kushal N Desai, Chairman & MD of APAR Industries said, "The fourth quarter and Annual performance witnessed All-time high both on topl ine and on bottom-line. We had volume and profitable growth across all the three divisions as we reap the benefits of R&D, innovations and investments done over the past several years in line with the motto of the company to provide Tomorrow's solutions today"