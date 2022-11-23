Multibagger stock surges over 500% in 3 years, Board to issue 2:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 10:41 PM IST
- A small-cap business with a market worth of ₹423.69 Cr, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd operates in the industrial industry.
A small-cap business with a market worth of ₹423.69 Cr, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd operates in the industrial industry. Headquartered in Indore, the company manufactures FIBC, Tarpaulin, Woven Sacks, and BOPP Bags. Comsyn belongs to the 50-year-old Choudhary Group and with a production capacity of 21000 M.T per year, the firm can create 4-5 million bags every year. To consider 2:1 bonus shares, the Company's Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.