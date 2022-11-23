Multibagger stock surges over 500% in 3 years, Board to issue 2:1 bonus shares

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we are pleased to inform that 10/2022-23 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 29th day of November, 2022 at 12:15 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: a) To consider and approve allotment of 2,66,34,800 new equity shares of Rs.10/- each to existing shareholders in the proportion of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) new equity bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid equity share(s) of Rs. 10/- each. b) To consider and approve any other matter incidental thereto."