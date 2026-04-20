Multibagger stock Suzlon Energy share price declines after a 5-day rally: Should you buy now?

After a 20% surge in the last 5 sessions, renewable energy stock Suzlon Energy share price pared gains to decline 2% on Monday, April 20 as investors booked profit in the company.

The stock fell as much as 2% to its day's low of ₹51.85 on BSE.

Clarifying about the sudden surge, the company said, “This is to inform that a Material Price Movement (“MPM”) has been noticed in the scrip of Suzlon Energy Limited on 17th April 2026 at 12.26 p.m., however, we could not ascertain any event or information in the mainstream media which could have triggered this MPM.”

Advertisement

In the last 1 week, Suzlon Energy stock rose over 15% and added 26% in 1 month and 14% in 3 months. However, it was down 4% in the last 1 year.

Moreover, in the past 5 years, the stock gave multibagger returns, rising over 1,100%.

Suzlon Energy: Should you buy? Analysts remained positive on Suzlon Energy, citing strong growth prospects and an improving financial trajectory, even as concerns around execution and order flows persisted in the near term.

Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal advised investors to buy the stock with a target price of ₹66, stating that the current price offers an attractive entry point for investors seeking exposure to the renewable energy sector.

“We expect Suzlon Energy, India’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, to record consistent financial improvement, supported by a projected 13.6% expansion in earnings and return on equity staying around 28 per cent for 2026-27,” said the brokerage

Advertisement

It also highlighted that Suzlon has a strong order book and a wide global presence across 17 countries. The company has been engaged in the renewable energy sector, especially wind energy, for over 27 years and has installed capacity of over 21,490 MW worldwide.

“We believe the current price is an attractive entry point for investors seeking exposure to companies engaged in the renewable energy sector, offering a strong opportunity to participate in the sector’s long-term growth,” added MOSL.

Meanwhile, JM Financial also had a bullish view on the stock. It noted that India’s peak power demand during hot and humid evening hours is increasingly aligning with solar-hour demand patterns in El Niño-like conditions, creating a mismatch that places additional strain on the grid when nearly 80 GW of solar generation is unavailable.

Advertisement

Also Read | Maharatna PSU stock BHEL share price jumps 5% on strong FY26 revenue growth

The brokerage expects India to record its highest-ever capacity addition in FY27, surpassing the previous peak of 6.1 GW in FY26. However, it flagged execution concerns for Suzlon, highlighting a widening gap between deliveries and installations. As of March 31, 2025, Suzlon had 371 MW of systems erected and ready for commissioning, about 10% above installations, which increased to 776 MW by December 31, 2025, around 76% above installations.

JM Financial said this raises concerns around execution pace and near-term order inflows, although it expects a sharp improvement in commissioning activity in the first half of FY27, which could support cash flows and trigger a new cycle of orders.

The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹64, implying an upside potential of over 27% from the previous close of ₹50.26.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.