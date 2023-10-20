Suzlon share price at 9-year high, rises 350% in FY24. Good oppportunity for bulls?
Suzlon shares have risen from ₹7 to ₹32.25 apiece on NSE in the financial year 2023-24
Suzlon Energy shares have been in bull trend after ushering in new financial year 2023-24. Suzlon shares bottomed out at around ₹7 apiece levels on NSE at the end of March 2023 and after that it has risen to the tune of ₹32.25 apiece levels during early morning deals on Friday, delivering to the tune of 350 per cent in the financial year 2023-24. While climbing to this new 52-week high, Suzlon share price went on to climb to its nine year high as it last quoted around ₹32 apiece levels in July 2014.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started