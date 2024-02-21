Multibagger stock: Swan Energy delivered over 500% return in less than 3 years; up for 6th straight year
The company's shares, valued at ₹120 apiece in November 2021, have surged by 518% to reach the current price of ₹742 per share. A significant portion of this increase occurred over the past five months, with the stock rallying 160%.
Investing in the stock market has long been recognised as a pathway to potential wealth creation. One of the fundamental principles of investing in the stock market is the importance of time. The ability to identify and hold onto promising stocks over an extended period can yield significant returns.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started