Multibagger stock taps Anthropic to accelerate AI dominance in healthcare sector. Details here

Shares of Take Solutions Limited, a global AI-driven healthcare company, gained 5% in Tuesday's trade on February 24, reaching the day's high of ₹49 apiece, defying the sharp sell-off in the Indian stock market.

The rally was triggered after the company announced the integration of advanced artificial intelligence capabilities powered by Anthropic’s Claude, which it aims to strengthen its ability to process complex medical, clinical, and operational data securely and at scale.

According to the company, this strategic technology adoption marks a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to build scalable, intelligent, and preventive healthcare platforms designed to improve outcomes, enhance efficiency, and enable data-driven healthcare delivery.

Advertisement

Also Read | What is Claude Code Security? AI tool that wiped billions of cyber stocks

Further, the integration of Anthropic’s Claude advanced AI capabilities will strengthen Take Solutions’ upcoming platforms, including its AI-driven Preventive Healthcare Platform, One Minute Clinic, and its Unified AI Marketplace, as per the exchanage filing.

Parmeshvar Dhangare, Chairman of Take Solutions, said, "Artificial intelligence is becoming the foundation of next-generation healthcare. The integration of advanced Claude AI capabilities significantly enhances our technology stack and strengthens our ability to build scalable, intelligent healthcare platforms."

"This advancement will improve operational efficiency, accelerate innovation, and support our vision of transforming healthcare through predictive and preventive intelligence," he further added.

Anthropic has been in the headlines lately after announcing a new artificial intelligence tool earlier this month.

Take Solutions share price trend The small-cap stock has been making significant strides on Dalal Street in recent months, breaking multi-month highs and withstanding the sharp volatility in the Indian stock market.

Advertisement

After remaining under severe pressure between February 2024 and March 2025, the multibagger stock staged a strong comeback in April 2025, posting a massive 20% gain.

The stock managed to carry the same momentum in the subsequent months, closing the next nine months in the positive zone, with October 2025 emerging as the biggest monthly gain of 88%, followed by 43% in November.

Taking the March 2025 low of ₹6.70 apiece into account, the stock has surged by an impressive 646%, emerging as one of the biggest turnaround champions. Although the stock has recovered sharply, it still trades 83% below its record high of ₹308, attained in 2018, keeping its long-term returns in the negative zone.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement