Multibagger Stock: Tata Communications rallied over 100% in 2 years; is there more upside ahead?
Tata Communications stock is recommended as 'buy' by Nuvama Institutional Equities and IIFL Securities with target prices of ₹2,200 and ₹2,231 per share, respectively.
Shares of Tata Communications, a Tata Group stock, have delivered substantial returns to their shareholders over the years, demonstrating resilience in the face of market volatility. The stock, which was trading at ₹914 apiece two years ago, has jumped 104% to trade at the current level of ₹1,868.
