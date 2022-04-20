OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger Tata Group stock recommends final dividend of 42.5 per share
Listen to this article

While announcing its earnings for the quarter ended March 2022, Tata Elxsi also said that its board has recommended a final dividend of 425% at 42.50 per share for the year 2021-22, which is subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and subject to tax.

The Tata Group company's net profit for the January-March 2022 quarter grew to 160 crore, up nearly 39% from the year-ago quarter. whereas its revenue witnessed a sequential growth of 7.3% and 31.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth at 681.7 crore. The company's operating margin came at 32.5%.

The company’s largest division, Embedded Product Design (EPD), grew by 7.5% QoQ whereas Industrial Design and Visualization (IDV) segment grew by 8% from the previous quarter.

“This has been the strongest year of growth in the company’s history and an all-round performance across business units, industries and geographies. We continue to execute strongly on our growth aspirations with over 7.4% QoQ CC (constant currency) revenue growth and 10% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) PBT growth in Q4 FY22," said Tata Elxsi's Chief Executive officer (CEO) and Managing Director Manoj Raghavan.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Shares of Tata Elxsi have given multibagger return of more than 157% in a year's period whereas the Tata Group stock has surged over 33% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout