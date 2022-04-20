While announcing its earnings for the quarter ended March 2022, Tata Elxsi also said that its board has recommended a final dividend of 425% at ₹42.50 per share for the year 2021-22, which is subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and subject to tax.

The Tata Group company's net profit for the January-March 2022 quarter grew to ₹160 crore, up nearly 39% from the year-ago quarter. whereas its revenue witnessed a sequential growth of 7.3% and 31.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth at ₹681.7 crore. The company's operating margin came at 32.5%.

The company’s largest division, Embedded Product Design (EPD), grew by 7.5% QoQ whereas Industrial Design and Visualization (IDV) segment grew by 8% from the previous quarter.

“This has been the strongest year of growth in the company’s history and an all-round performance across business units, industries and geographies. We continue to execute strongly on our growth aspirations with over 7.4% QoQ CC (constant currency) revenue growth and 10% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) PBT growth in Q4 FY22," said Tata Elxsi's Chief Executive officer (CEO) and Managing Director Manoj Raghavan.

Shares of Tata Elxsi have given multibagger return of more than 157% in a year's period whereas the Tata Group stock has surged over 33% in 2022 (YTD) so far.