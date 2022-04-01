Multibagger stock: Tata share turns 1 lakh to 2.08 crore in 13 years

Multibagger stock: Tata share turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2.08 crore in 13 years3 min read . 08:31 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Tata group stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.53 lakh today
Tata Elxsi share price recently climbed to its new life-time high of ₹9420 apiece on NSE. This Tata group share is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has delivered around 220 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.
However, Tata Elxsi share price history suggests that the software company has a track record of giving stellar return to its shareholders. In last 13 years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹42.48 apiece levels to ₹8,850 per share levels, logging around 20,700 per cent rise in this period.
Tata Elxsi share price history
In last one month, multibagger stock has surged from around ₹6,565 to ₹8850 levels, appreciating around 35 per cent whereas it has ascended around 50 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time. So, it is one of the strong contenders for multibagger stocks for 2022.
In last 6 months, Tata Elxsi shares have shot up from around ₹5,780 to ₹8,850 apiece levels, logging near 53 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this Tata group share has shot up from around ₹2,775 to ₹8,850 levels, logging around 220 per cent in this period. The multibagger stock has remained a show stopper in last 5 years as well because in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has delivered more than 1,000 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 10 years, Tata Elxsi shares have risen from near ₹100 to ₹8,850 levels, ascending to the tune of near 88.50 times in this period.
Similarly, in last 13 years, this multibagger Tata group stock has surged from ₹42.48 (close price on 2nd April 2009 on NSE) to ₹8,850 apiece levels today, logging around 208 times rise in this period.
Impact on investment
Tata Elxsi share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.35 lakh today whereas in YTD time, it would have turned to ₹1.50 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Tata group stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.53 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago and had remained invested in the multibagger scrip, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹11 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger Tata group stock 10 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹88.50 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested in this stock 13 years ago, when the global secondary market was recovering from the slowdown heat, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.08 crore today.
Current market capital of Tata Elxsi stock is around ₹55,000 crore and its dividend yield is 0.54. Currently, its trade volume is 20,86,042, which is much higher from its 20 days average volume of 7,55,498.
