Multibagger stock: Tata share turns 1 lakh to 2.08 crore in 13 years

In last 6 months, Tata Elxsi shares have shot up from around ₹5,780 to ₹8,850 apiece levels, logging near 53 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this Tata group share has shot up from around ₹2,775 to ₹8,850 levels, logging around 220 per cent in this period. The multibagger stock has remained a show stopper in last 5 years as well because in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has delivered more than 1,000 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 10 years, Tata Elxsi shares have risen from near ₹100 to ₹8,850 levels, ascending to the tune of near 88.50 times in this period.