This Tata group stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. In YTD time, Tata Elxsi share price has delivered 35 per cent return to its shareholders where majority of the IT stocks have delivered zero return to its positional investors. In last one year, this IT stock has generated more than 75 per cent return whereas in last 5 years, it has given 840 per cent return to its shareholders.