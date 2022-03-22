Multibagger stock: Tata group share gives 1000% return in one year. Do you own?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Tata group share one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.40 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Despite Russia-Ukraine war, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd shares — a Tata group stock — shot up from ₹244.40 to ₹438.40 apiece levels, logging around 80 per cent rise from 25th February 2022 to 16th March 2022. However, the stock is under profit-booking now as it has hit lower circuit in last two sessions.
This Tata group stock has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders as it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd share price has surged from ₹35.25 to ₹395.70 apiece levels, appreciating more than 1000 per cent in this period.
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd share price history
After ascending to its life-time high of ₹925.45 per share levels on NSE in January 2022, the stock was under selloff pressure for near one month. However, after the outbreak of Ukraine-Russia war, this multibagger stock witnessed trend reversal despite weakness in Indian stock market. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹285 to ₹395.70 levels, logging near 40 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, multibagger Tata stock has risen from ₹58.45 to ₹395.70 levels, ascending near 575 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this auto stock has surged from ₹35.25 to ₹395.70 levels, logging more than 11 times rise in just one year period.
₹1 lakh turns to ₹11 lakh in one year
Taking cue from this multibagger share's price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.40 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹6.75 lakh in last 6 months. However, in last one year, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh and had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹11 lakh today.
More info about this multibagger share
Current market capital of this multibagger Tata group stock is ₹627.75 crore. In January 2022, it ascended to its life-time high of ₹925.45 levels on NSE whereas its 52-week low is ₹30.25 per share. Its current trade volume is 17,220. So, its a low liquid high risk stock that can highly volatile on small triggers.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
