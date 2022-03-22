Multibagger stock: Tata group share gives 1000% return in one year. Do you own?

After ascending to its life-time high of ₹925.45 per share levels on NSE in January 2022, the stock was under selloff pressure for near one month. However, after the outbreak of Ukraine-Russia war, this multibagger stock witnessed trend reversal despite weakness in Indian stock market. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹285 to ₹395.70 levels, logging near 40 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, multibagger Tata stock has risen from ₹58.45 to ₹395.70 levels, ascending near 575 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this auto stock has surged from ₹35.25 to ₹395.70 levels, logging more than 11 times rise in just one year period.