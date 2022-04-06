Tata Power shares get 'Buy' tag from Anand Rathi with revised target price

From the recent development, domestic brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi expects the company's performance to improve from current levels. It has maintained its Buy rating on the multibagger stock with a revised target price of ₹316 per share. Tata Power shares have rallied over 175% in a year, whereas the Tata Group stock is up more than 28% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.