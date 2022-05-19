Multibagger stock: After Covid-19 fueled sell-off in 2020, Indian stock market made its bottom on 23rd March 2020. After making its bottom, Indian market rebounded strongly in pull-back rally. In this post-Covid rally, the Dalal Street produced a good number of multibagger stocks. Tata Power shares are one of such multibagger stocks produced by the Dalal Street in post-Covid rally. In last two years after market bottom, this Tata Power share price has risen from around ₹30 to ₹237.50 levels, logging near 700 per cent return in this period. The multibagger stock has managed to give this much of return to its shareholders despite heavy sell-off in last few months after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war.

