Multibagger stock: Tata shares give 700% return after market bottom in March 20201 min read . 09:51 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Tata Power share price has retraced after climbing to record 52-week high of ₹298.05 apiece on 6th April 2022
Multibagger stock: After Covid-19 fueled sell-off in 2020, Indian stock market made its bottom on 23rd March 2020. After making its bottom, Indian market rebounded strongly in pull-back rally. In this post-Covid rally, the Dalal Street produced a good number of multibagger stocks. Tata Power shares are one of such multibagger stocks produced by the Dalal Street in post-Covid rally. In last two years after market bottom, this Tata Power share price has risen from around ₹30 to ₹237.50 levels, logging near 700 per cent return in this period. The multibagger stock has managed to give this much of return to its shareholders despite heavy sell-off in last few months after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war.
Tata Power share price history
This Tata share has retraced after climbing to record 52-week high of ₹298.05 apiece on 6th April 2022. Tata Power share price today is ₹237.50 per share, which means this multibagger stock has shed more than 20 per cent in last one and half months. In year to date time (YTD), this multibagger stock has surged around 6.50 per cent whereas in last 6 months, this Tata share has delivered a tepid 4.50 per cent return to its shareholders. But in last one year, Tata Power share price has risen from ₹104 to ₹237.50 levels, appreciating to the tune of around 130 per cent.
Similarly, Tata Power share price on NSE had closed at around ₹30 on 3rd April 2020 after the market bottom on 23rd March 2020. So, in these near 2 years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹30 to ₹237.50 levels, ascending around 700 per cent in this period.