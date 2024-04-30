Multibagger Stock: Tejas Networks records 77% surge in April, achieves 3000% growth over 4 years
Tejas Networks, a Tata Group subsidiary, achieved new lifetime high in trading session, surging 6% to ₹1,183.35 apiece. Strong rally in April reverses previous negative returns, marking largest monthly gain since listing in 2017.
Shares of Tejas Networks, a Tata Group-backed company, have been making headlines throughout April as the stock consistently reached new highs. In today's trading session, it continued its upward momentum by surging 6% to achieve a new lifetime high of ₹1,183.35 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started