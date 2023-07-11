Bonus shares 2023: Thangamayil Jewellery shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent year. The small-cap stock has given strong upside in post-Covid rebound. In last three years, this small-cap jewelry stock has risen from around ₹225 to ₹1655 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 650 per cent rise in this time. However, there is one more good news for shareholders of this multibagger stock.

The small-cap company has declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and board of directors of the company has fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on 17th July 2023. During the board meeting considering proposal for issuance of bonus shares, the small-cap company also declared ₹6 per share final dividend.

Thangamayil Jewellery bonus shares

The multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses about the bonus shares citing, "This is to inform you that the Shareholders of the company in the Annual General Meeting held today have approved the Issue of Bonus share at the Ratio 1:1 and accordingly the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 05th July, 2023 have fixed record date for Issue Bonus shares as 17.07.2023 (Monday) as required by the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015."

Thangamayil Jewellery dividend 2023

The small-cap multibagger stock also declared final dividend for the financial year 2022-23 citing, "We are glad to inform you that at the 23rd Annual General Meeting held on 05.07.2023, the Shareholders of the company passed a resolution for payment of Final dividend @ Rs. 6.00 /- per share of Face value of Rs. 10 per Equity share (60%) and the same will be paid on or before 25th July, 2023."

Thangamayil Jewellery share price history

In last one month, Thangamayil Jewellery share price has appreciated to the tune of 15 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger stock has surged to the tune of 50 per cent. In YTD time, the multibagger jewelry stock has ascended around 49 per cent. In last one year, this small-cap stock has surged around 60 per cent. But, in post-Covid rebound, this stock ascended from ₹225 to ₹1655 apiece levels, logging around 650 per cent rise in last three years.

