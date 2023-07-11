Multibagger stock that has surged 650% in three years declares 1:1 bonus shares. ₹6 per share final dividend2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Bonus shares: Thangamayil Jewellery, a small-cap multibagger stock in the Indian stock market, has declared bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio and fixed a record date for issuance on July 17, 2023
Bonus shares 2023: Thangamayil Jewellery shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent year. The small-cap stock has given strong upside in post-Covid rebound. In last three years, this small-cap jewelry stock has risen from around ₹225 to ₹1655 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 650 per cent rise in this time. However, there is one more good news for shareholders of this multibagger stock.
