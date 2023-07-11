Thangamayil Jewellery share price history

In last one month, Thangamayil Jewellery share price has appreciated to the tune of 15 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger stock has surged to the tune of 50 per cent. In YTD time, the multibagger jewelry stock has ascended around 49 per cent. In last one year, this small-cap stock has surged around 60 per cent. But, in post-Covid rebound, this stock ascended from ₹225 to ₹1655 apiece levels, logging around 650 per cent rise in last three years.