Bonus shares 2022: Multibagger stock that has surged 500 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time, has revised its record date for bonus share issue from 12th October 2022 to 24th October 2022. The board of directors of the small-cap company Atam Valves has has already approved and declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, which means one bonus share for every paid up capital held by the shareholder on bonus share record date.

The small-cap company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the change in bonus share record date citing, "Please refer to earlier intimation dated 29th September, 2022, keeping October 12, 2022 as the record date for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares, this is to inform you that Company has revised the Record Date to Monday, October 24, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. issue of 1 (One) equity share for every existing 1 (One) equity shares held of Rs. 10/- each as on the above -mentioned record date)."

Atam Valves shares are one of the dividend paying stocks in 2022 as well. The small-cap stock traded ex-dividend 23rd September 2022. The board of directors of the company had declared final dividend of ₹2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The small-cap stock traded ex-dividend for this ₹2 final dividend payment.

Atam Valves share price history

Atam Valves shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this stock has shot up from ₹47.50 to ₹285.40 apiece levels, logging around 500 per cent rise in 2022. In last six months, this small-cap multibagger stock has surged from around ₹112.50 to ₹285.40 levels, recording around 150 per cent rise in this time horizon.

Atam Valves shares ended with a market cap of ₹118 crore on Friday. On Friday, its trade volume 15,000 whereas its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 4.77. It is currently standing at a PE multiple of 59.83 whereas sector PE is 16.68 only. Its 52-week high on BSE is ₹370 while its 52-week low is ₹36 apiece.