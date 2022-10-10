Multibagger stock that give 500% YTD return changes record date for bonus share

The small-cap company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the change in bonus share record date citing, "Please refer to earlier intimation dated 29th September, 2022, keeping October 12, 2022 as the record date for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares, this is to inform you that Company has revised the Record Date to Monday, October 24, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. issue of 1 (One) equity share for every existing 1 (One) equity shares held of Rs. 10/- each as on the above -mentioned record date)."