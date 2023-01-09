Multibagger stock that has surged 1100% in 3 years hit 20% upper circuit

BCL Industries share price history

The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹896 crore has witnessed strong upside in post-Covid stock market rebound. However, the stock has remained under base building mode for last one year. In last one month, this small-cap stock has dipped around 4 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has dipped around 2 per cent. so, the stock has remained sideways to negative in last six months. In last one year, this BSE, NSE listed stock has surged from ₹344 levels to ₹371 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 8 per cent in this time.