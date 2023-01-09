Multibagger stock that has surged 1100% in 3 years hit 20% upper circuit

Multibagger stock that has surged 1100% in 3 years hit 20% upper circuit2 min read . 12:27 PM IST
- Multibagger stock today opened upside and went on to climb to its intraday high of ₹371.25 apiece on NSE, logging 20 per cent gain on Monday session
Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in post-Covid rebound. The small-cap stock has risen from around ₹31 to ₹371 from March 2020 to ₹371 today. However, it seems that some steam is still left in this multibagger stock. BCL Industries share price today locked-in 20 per cent upper circuit and climbed to the tune of ₹371 apiece levels.
The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹896 crore has witnessed strong upside in post-Covid stock market rebound. However, the stock has remained under base building mode for last one year. In last one month, this small-cap stock has dipped around 4 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has dipped around 2 per cent. so, the stock has remained sideways to negative in last six months. In last one year, this BSE, NSE listed stock has surged from ₹344 levels to ₹371 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 8 per cent in this time.
However, the stock is one of the multibagger stocks in last few years. It has ascending from around ₹31 (March 2020) to ₹371 apiece levels today, logging around 1100 per cent appreciation in near three years.
So, if an investor, who believes in bottom-finishing had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger small-cap stock in March 2020, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹12 lakh today.
In its latest exchange communication, the NCL Industries Ltd has filed its depository declaration, which signals more transparency in share allocation of its paid up capital. The stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current market cap is ₹896 crore. Its current trade volume on NSE is around 1.79 lakh and around three and half hours of trade is still left on Monday session. Its 52-week high is ₹530 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹278.65 on NSE.
