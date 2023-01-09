Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock that has surged 1100% in 3 years hit 20% upper circuit

Multibagger stock that has surged 1100% in 3 years hit 20% upper circuit

2 min read . 12:27 PM ISTAsit Manohar
Multibagger stock: If a bottom-finisher had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap stock three years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 12 lakh today.

  • Multibagger stock today opened upside and went on to climb to its intraday high of 371.25 apiece on NSE, logging 20 per cent gain on Monday session

Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in post-Covid rebound. The small-cap stock has risen from around 31 to 371 from March 2020 to 371 today. However, it seems that some steam is still left in this multibagger stock. BCL Industries share price today locked-in 20 per cent upper circuit and climbed to the tune of 371 apiece levels.

Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in post-Covid rebound. The small-cap stock has risen from around 31 to 371 from March 2020 to 371 today. However, it seems that some steam is still left in this multibagger stock. BCL Industries share price today locked-in 20 per cent upper circuit and climbed to the tune of 371 apiece levels.

BCL Industries share price history

The small-cap stock with a market cap of 896 crore has witnessed strong upside in post-Covid stock market rebound. However, the stock has remained under base building mode for last one year. In last one month, this small-cap stock has dipped around 4 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has dipped around 2 per cent. so, the stock has remained sideways to negative in last six months. In last one year, this BSE, NSE listed stock has surged from 344 levels to 371 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 8 per cent in this time.

BCL Industries share price history

The small-cap stock with a market cap of 896 crore has witnessed strong upside in post-Covid stock market rebound. However, the stock has remained under base building mode for last one year. In last one month, this small-cap stock has dipped around 4 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has dipped around 2 per cent. so, the stock has remained sideways to negative in last six months. In last one year, this BSE, NSE listed stock has surged from 344 levels to 371 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 8 per cent in this time.

However, the stock is one of the multibagger stocks in last few years. It has ascending from around 31 (March 2020) to 371 apiece levels today, logging around 1100 per cent appreciation in near three years.

However, the stock is one of the multibagger stocks in last few years. It has ascending from around 31 (March 2020) to 371 apiece levels today, logging around 1100 per cent appreciation in near three years.

1 lakh turns to 12 lakh in three years

So, if an investor, who believes in bottom-finishing had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger small-cap stock in March 2020, its 1 lakh would have turned to 12 lakh today.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

1 lakh turns to 12 lakh in three years

So, if an investor, who believes in bottom-finishing had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger small-cap stock in March 2020, its 1 lakh would have turned to 12 lakh today.

In its latest exchange communication, the NCL Industries Ltd has filed its depository declaration, which signals more transparency in share allocation of its paid up capital. The stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current market cap is 896 crore. Its current trade volume on NSE is around 1.79 lakh and around three and half hours of trade is still left on Monday session. Its 52-week high is 530 apiece whereas its 52-week low is 278.65 on NSE.

In its latest exchange communication, the NCL Industries Ltd has filed its depository declaration, which signals more transparency in share allocation of its paid up capital. The stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current market cap is 896 crore. Its current trade volume on NSE is around 1.79 lakh and around three and half hours of trade is still left on Monday session. Its 52-week high is 530 apiece whereas its 52-week low is 278.65 on NSE.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP