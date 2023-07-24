comScore
Multibagger stock that has surged 1350% in one year hits upper circuit after Q1 results
Multibagger stock: Shares of Servotech Power Systems are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. This multibagger small-cap stock has delivered 430 per cent return in YTD whereas it has given to the tune of 1,350 per cent return to its positional investors in last one year. But, it seems that there is still much steam left in this multibagger small-cap stock. The multibagger stock today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 171.65 apiece on NSE, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. This multibagger stock had hit upper circuit on Friday session as well. So, the small-cap stock has hit upper circuit for second straight session.

The multibagger stock has been in uptrend after announcement of Q1 results 2023, which was declared on Friday last week. In Q1FY24 results, Servotech Power Systems Ltd has reported total revenue at 68.4 crore that stood at 30.35 crore in Q1FY23. This means, the company has reported rise in total revenue to the tune of 93.50 per cent on YoY-basis. Small-cap company's profit stood at 4.03 crore after the end of June 2023 quarter whereas its profit in the corresponding period in the previous financial year stood at 0.35 crore. This means, the small-cap company's profit has also risen to the tune of 1,050 per cent in YoY-terms.

Company's revenue from operations during April to June 2023 quarter stood at 68.14 crore, which is near 125 per cent higher from its operational revenue of 30.32 crore during April to June 2022 quarter.

Servotech Power Systems share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has delivered around 4.50 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has risen from near 32.40 to 171.65 apiece levels, delivering around 430 per cent in this time. In last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from 40.20 to 171.65 per share levels, logging near 325 per cent appreciation in this time.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on NSE only and its current market cap is around 1,825 crore. Current trade volume of the multibagger stock is more than 1.63 lakh and around two hours of trade is still left in Monday deals. The 52-week high of this multibagger stock is 179.90 apiece whereas its 52-week low is 140.65 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 01:59 PM IST
