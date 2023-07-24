Multibagger stock: Shares of Servotech Power Systems are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. This multibagger small-cap stock has delivered 430 per cent return in YTD whereas it has given to the tune of 1,350 per cent return to its positional investors in last one year. But, it seems that there is still much steam left in this multibagger small-cap stock. The multibagger stock today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹171.65 apiece on NSE, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. This multibagger stock had hit upper circuit on Friday session as well. So, the small-cap stock has hit upper circuit for second straight session.

