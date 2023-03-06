Multibagger stock that has surged 2300% in 5 years to foray into e-scooter space2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:07 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Small-cap company has announced to foray into the electric vehicle segment through the newly incorporated venture namely Wroley E India
Multibagger stock: Shares of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last six months. This small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹400 crore has almost tripled shareholders' money in this period as the multibagger stock has risen more than 200 per cent on BSE in this period. However, in last five years, this stock has surged from around ₹11.50 to ₹280 apiece levels, giving more than 2300 per cent return to its shareholders.
