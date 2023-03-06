Multibagger stock that has surged 2300% in 5 years to foray into e-scooter space

Goyal Aluminiums share price history

In last one month, this small-cap multibagger stock has surged from around ₹214 to ₹280 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 30 per cent in this time. In last six months, this small-cap stock has risen from 90 to ₹280 per share levels, logging more than 200 per cent in this time. In YTD time, this stock has risen around 45 per cent while in last one year, it has shot up to the tune of 225 per cent.